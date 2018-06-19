Crews battling large fire at Lower Mainland auto wrecker

Crews responding to reports of multiple buildings on fire in industrial area

Firefighters are responding to multiple structure fires at a south Abbotsford business.

The fires is at Capt’n Crunch Recycling, on Vye Road, just east of Riverside Road.

Smoke from the fires is billowing from the site and can be seen across the city. Multiple fire engines are on scene.

Watch for more details and photos.

 

