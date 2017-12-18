A 47-year-old Cuban woman was detained at the Peace Arch border Friday. (File photo)

Cuban woman wanted for trafficking in a school zone arrested at South Surrey border

47-year-old returned to U.S. officials by Canada Border Services Agency

A Cuban citizen wanted in Eddy County, New Mexico for trafficking a narcotic in a school zone was detained at the Peace Arch border crossing Friday.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release Monday, a 47-year-old woman was taken into custody after she was escorted back to Blaine by Canada Border Services Agency officers.

She was arrested by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

“CBP officers diligently work to intercept wanted individuals,” area port director Kenneth Williams said in the release. “This results in protecting our children and communities from those who prey on them.”

