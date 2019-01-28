Cyclist killed in dump truck crash in North Vancouver

Esplanade near Lonsdale Quay was closed off in both directions

A cyclist was killed after colliding with a dump truck on Sunday afternoon in North Vancouver.

It happened in the 100 block of West Esplanade near Lonsdale Quay around 1:45 p.m.

The 55-year-old North Vancouver man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said Monday morning the cause is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 referencing police file #2019-2305.

RELATED: Delta cyclist death prompts safety tips from police

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Cyclist killed in crash with dump truck on West Esplanade in North Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Cyclist killed in crash with dump truck on West Esplanade in North Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Cyclist killed in crash with dump truck on West Esplanade in North Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Cyclist killed in crash with dump truck on West Esplanade in North Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing
Next story
Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to U.S. economy

Just Posted

Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Products from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. in Newton found to contain lead and mercury

Young Lower Mainland curlers bring home third national gold

Team BC, headed by skip Tyler Tardi, emerged triumphant – again – from the Canadian juniors Sunday.

Murdered man’s memorial car show on the move from Cloverdale to Langley

New location for the renamed Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine

Sudden closure of Surrey trampoline park causes party planners to flip out

Business has operated in building near Pattullo Bridge since early 2016

Surrey hosts dodgeball provincials, national tryouts

Team representing Vancouver Dodgeball League includes players from Surrey

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful

Did you snap a photo of the wonderful colours this morning?

Shutdown projected to cause $3B permanent hit to U.S. economy

CBO predicts that just $3 billion in lost gross domestic product will be permanently lost

Liberal lean in B.C. by-election could lead to provincial election

Poll shows Liberal leader has more than 40 per cent of support ahead of Nanaimo by-election

‘Everybody’s going to feel it:’ Broncos families prepare for sentencing hearing

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to be sentenced this week for crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others

5 to start your day

Bystander killed in Vancouver pot shop shooting, cyclist killed in dump truck crash, and more

Cyclist killed in dump truck crash in North Vancouver

Esplanade near Lonsdale Quay was closed off in both directions

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Most Read

l -->