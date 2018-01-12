Cyclist sent to hospital after being hit by garbage truck in Surrey

Witness at scene said man was thrown under truck and his legs were run over by rear axles

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a garbage truck hit him in Surrey on Friday morning. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — A cyclist was taken to hospital after a garbage truck hit him in Surrey on Friday morning.

The man was hit in the 10200 block of King George Boulevard at about 11:20 a.m.

A witness at the scene said the rider was thrown under a Super Save Disposal truck and his legs were run over by the two rear axles. According to RCMP, the man was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious leg injuries.

The truck driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the police investigation.

More to come.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

