The whale near Tsawwassen shores on Nov. 16 (Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

A dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Tsawwassen Friday morning.

The whale could be seen in shallow waters on the east side of the causeway beach near the BC Ferry terminal.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said in an emailed statement that its Marine Response Team was working with the Tsawwassen First Nation to move the animal to another spot and conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

