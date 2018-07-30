Delta casino gets the green light from city

After receiving fourth reading, the casino now needs formal approval from BCLC

Delta’s casino is now ready to move forward, after council gave it fourth and final reading Monday night (July 30).

“I know that there are … very passionate residents that do not support this casino application. I also know there are many, many people who support the casino application for what it will bring to Delta,” Counc. Sylvia Bishop said during council.

“I’m satisfied that the benefits that will come to Delta outweigh the concerns that were expressed.”

The Gateway Casino and Entertainment Ltd. proposal, which includes a casino, hotel and several restaurants on the site of the current Town & Country Inn, was approved 4-2, with Mayor Lois Jackson, Counc. Bruce McDonald, Counc. Robert Campbell and Counc. Sylvia Bishop in favour. Counc. Heather King and Counc. Jeannie Kanakos were opposed.

“There’s no question that the most heartfelt positions that came forward were from people who had stories of … what gaming had done to their families,” McDonald said, referring back to the public hearing in May. But, he noted, when a company wants to invest $75 million and bring 700 jobs to the community, it’s hard to turn your back on it.

“I do understand that many people who for very valid reasons are opposed to gaming,” he continued. “But I don’t know a pub in Delta that isn’t a mini casino.”

Councillors Jeannie Kanakos and Heather King were clear in their opposition to the project — they voted against it during third reading — and brought forward more questions and concerns in Monday’s meeting.

In second reading, Delta had a requirement that BCLC officially approve the casino before council gave fourth reading.

However, in the package provided to council by staff, a letter from BCLC vice-president Brad Desmarais said the lottery corporation could not give final approval until Delta council gave fourth reading, although it noted BCLC was supportive of the facility in general.

“It’s a little bit of a chicken and the egg,” director of community planning and development Marcy Sangret explained Monday. “Basically we’re asking council to consider whether they feel that letter from Mr. Desmarais is satisfactory.”

King and Kanakos were skeptical about using the letter to fulfill Delta’s requirement.

“I’m going to vote in opposition for my concerns that I have with providing support for fourth reading when we really don’t have that final condition from BCLC,” King said.

McDonald, Campbell, Bishop and Jackson did not voice those same qualms.

The Kanakos and King also brought forward concerns about Delta’s approach to consulting with local First Nations, saying the city needed to respect the First Nations’ traditional territory, as well as their current lands. The result of that discussion was to include the Semiahmoo First Nation in the list of local governments that would get courtesy letters following fourth reading. Although Kanakos wanted the word “courtesy” from removed from those letters, she did not achieve that goal.

Throughout the application process, the casino saw heavy opposition from residents with concerns about traffic, addiction and money laundering. These issues were discussed in part during the council meeting.

Discussion on the indoor tennis facility, although prominent at the public hearing, was largely absent from the council meeting.

Kanakos noted that money laundering and the Peter German report were never fully brought during council’s discussion of the proposal.

“We really did not have the meat of the matter in terms of understanding the implications from a public safety perspective,” she said. That, along with how quickly she felt the proposal moved forward, made her feel that the “process has been rushed and flawed.”

“I really feel that Delta is vulnerable and we shouldn’t even consider putting in a casino now,” she said. “This just doesn’t fit our brand.”

Kanakos also put forward a notice of motion, to be discussed at council’s next meeting on Aug. 13, that suggests Delta ask the province to put a hold on the development of future casinos until the Peter German report is fully implemented. The motion was seconded by King.

In response, Mayor Lois Jackson said council should have more faith.

“We should have some faith in not only the German report being incorporated, but also in our own police department,” she said.

A number of residents who were opposed to the casino were present for the fourth reading of the proposal, including some who had created badges that read “casiNO” and wore them to the public hearing.

Throughout the discussion, some of the residents made comments under their breath about council’s decisions, and occasionally called out “shame” in a response to council’s statements.

Now that the casino has received fourth reading, the city will send out letters informing BCLC, the Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Finance, and the City of Richmond that the casino has been approved. Delta will also send letters to the City of Surrey, Tsawwassen First Nation, the Musqueam Indian Band and the Semiahmoo First Nation as a courtesy.

Richmond has been historically opposed to the Delta casino proposal. The letter from Delta will provide Richmond with an opportunity to file an objection to the casino, and initiate a dispute process.

If a dispute is filed, then Delta and Richmond would enter into a non-binding dispute resolution, which would address any issues raised in Richmond’s objection and determine the appropriate compensation to be paid by Delta (if any) for significant costs that Richmond shows it would incur as a result of the new casino.

The dispute could also result in the BCLC deciding not to put the casino at the Town & Country Inn. Although the BCLC is supportive of the Gateway casino, it cannot make a final decision on the gaming facility until Delta sends out letter announcing its approval.

Even without a potential dispute, Delta will need to await BCLC’s final approval and follow the lottery corporation’s next steps in moving forward.