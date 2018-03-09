Delta Police vehicle. (James Smith photo)

Delta crime ring facing 58 charges of stolen property and identity theft

Three people based out of Tsawwassen are now facing charges after a months long investigation

Three people based out of Tsawwassen are facing a combined 58 charges in relation to alleged stolen property and identity theft.

In May of last year, Delta police launched an investigation based on community concerns (and a timely vehicle stop) about the activities of a house on English Bluff Road.

By late December, the Patrol Support Team had executed a search warrant on the house and found several stolen items — including high-end mountain bikes and construction tools. Several of the bikes had been disassembled and then reassembled using different parts, likely in an attempt to make them more difficult to identify.

They also found the tools required for a fraudulent credit card making operation, including card readers and a credit card embossing machine.

“Our officers were able to return several items to their rightful owners,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator at Delta Police.

“Officers also contacted several credit card holders as well, whose property was found in the house, and confirmed that many of the cards had previously been stolen out of vehicles, from throughout the Lower Mainland.”

Zackery Tanner (29), Jeannette Gibbon (47) and Kimberly Markland (42) are now facing a number of charges, including: possession of stolen property, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card, unauthorized use of credit card, fraud under $5,000, possession of forged credit card, forgery of a credit card, possession of a forgery instrument, trafficking in identity information, forgery, fail to comply with probation order, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Tanner, of Richmond, is facing 24 charges and has been released on a number of conditions, pending his next court appearance. Gibbon, of Surrey, is facing 15 charges and has been released on a number of conditions, pending her next court appearance. Markland, of Delta, is facing 19 charges and being held in custody, pending her next court appearance.

“Our officers want to pass along their thanks to the concerned community residents who took the time to call in and describe suspicious activities to police officers,” Leykauf said. “Theft from auto is one of the top crimes impacting people in Tsawwassen. We’re pleased to have shut down what was apparently quite an active theft and identity theft ring.”


