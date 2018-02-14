Residents at the Feb. 13 public information meeting on the proposed four-laning of 72nd Avenue were concerned about how the changes could affect their properties. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta looking at major changes along 72nd Avenue

Traffic signals, four lanes and ornamental trees key topics at public information meeting

Burnsview Secondary’s library was packed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, as residents came to find out what the City of Delta was planning for the community’s busy 72nd Avenue.

The public information meeting was the public’s first opportunity to learn about proposed changes to the traffic corridor.

“This is a concept in terms of how it can come about,” Hugh Fraser, deputy director of engineering at the city, said about the changes. “We’re looking for input from the public.”

“Obviously it’s an important connection for the people in Delta, in terms of getting out to the highway.”

Spurred in part by the province’s construction of a new interchange at 72nd Avenue and Highway 91, and in part by the forthcoming counterflow lane on the Alex Fraser Bridge, the upgrades and changes proposed for 72nd are a reflection of North Delta’s official community plan.

In the official community plan, 72nd is one of the areas that was identified as a key spot for growth. Townhouses were recommended for the area, and already two developments are underway near 116 Street and 112 Street. Because of these higher density areas, the plan suggested eventual changes to the avenue with the intent of improving streetscapes and traffic flow.

The plan, amended in March 2015, informed some of the proposed changes, but others were new or amended ideas.

The proposed changes include: creating four complete travel lanes along 72nd Avenue from Scott Road to Westview Drive; replacing the one way stop at Westview drive with a full traffic signal; upgrading the traffic signal at 112th Street to allow for two southbound lanes; coordinating the pedestrian crossing signal at Heath Elementary with other traffic lights during peak hours; upgrading the traffic signal at 116th Street to provide through and left turn lanes both southbound and northbound; and replacing the signal at Nicholson Road to allow for four lanes of traffic with dedicated turn lanes.

In partnership with the City of Surrey, Delta is also hoping for a complete redesign of the intersection at 72nd Avenue and Scott Road. It would include protected left turn lanes in all directions by 2020 to improve safety. No new lanes are planned for the intersection at this time.

In addition to the traffic measures, the proposed changes also include some aesthetic choices. The city is hoping to include concrete barriers and gutters along 72nd Avenue between Scott Road and Westview Drive, as well as build a 1.5-metre concrete sidewalk on both sides of the road. Also included are a grassy boulevard strip with street trees, ornamental LED lighting and concrete driveway letdowns.

Many residents came to the meeting asking how their properties, and particularly driveways, would be affected. According to Delta staff, the city would pay for changes to driveways that needed to be made as a result of the road improvements.

Some residents, however, wondered why these changes needed to be made at all.

“Why would they be pushing 72nd? I don’t understand it, because 64th is a much better option,” Jason Lewko said. “This isn’t going to help, it’s just going to bring more congestion. It’s not going to solve congestion at all.”

Concerns about 72nd Avenue becoming a thoroughfare for Surrey residents heading to the highway were prominent at the meeting. However, other residents felt it was time for these changes.

“I don’t have any issues with any of it,” Debra Isaksson said. “On one hand, there’s going to be a little bit of an increase in volume because of the population. On the other hand, the choice of all the existing population will be different and that traffic will just go in a different direction” because the light at Westview Drive would make it more desirable for drivers to use 64th Avenue rather than 72nd.

Residents have until Feb. 20 to submit their comments on the proposed changes, either by emailing engineering@delta.ca or submitting them in person to the department. After that, the proposal would have to be brought to council to get more direction. If it’s approved at that point, it would then have to be factored into the city budget. It’s unlikely any changes would be in the works before 2019.

More details on the proposed changes to 72nd Avenue can be found at delta.ca/your-government/delta’s-projects/neighbourhood-road-improvements-plan/72-avenue-four-laning-(bnsf-overpass-to-120-street).


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Burnsview’s library was host to a public information session about a proposed four-laning of 72nd Avenue. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Previous story
Former B.C. sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor
Next story
17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Just Posted

Hospice groups differ on Fraser Health’s assisted-dying directive

South Surrey’s Peace Arch Hospice supports decision to allow MAiD in facility

Peninsula resident calls for stronger enforcement of construction-site tidiness

White Rock, Surrey ‘looking like a dump’

Surrey RCMP anti-gang program ‘hitting home,’ cops say

Presentation about gangs and dial-a-doping, and is specifically aimed at students in Grades 6 and 7

Delta looking at major changes along 72nd Avenue

Traffic signals, four lanes and ornamental trees key topics at public information meeting

Surrey historian, photographer Jack Berry passes away at 99

Berry documented Surrey’s history through photos

VIDEO: Night to Shine prom in Surrey for those with special needs

Prom at Surrey’s Horizon Church drew more than 60 guests and 150 volunteers

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Former B.C. sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

RCMP say there may have been other underage victims of Richard Codie Hindle, known as Codie Anderson

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Most Read

l -->