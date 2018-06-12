Delta police arrest arson suspect

A home on Tsawwassen First Nation land was completely destroyed by fire Sunday night

Delta police are investigating a suspected arson on Tsawwassen First Nation land.

According to a DPD press release, at 6:45 pm on June 10 police and firefighters were called to a house fire on the 4600-block of Eagle Way.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and was completely destroyed in the blaze. Police say there were no injuries and the homeowner was away at the time of the fire.

Delta police took a man into custody at the scene and later arrested him on suspicion of arson. Charges have been forwarded to the Crown for consideration.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter