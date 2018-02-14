(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police investigating pair of pedestrian-involved accidents

The incidents both occurred on Feb. 13, one in North Delta and one in Ladner

Pedestrians injured in two incidents Feb. 13

A teenage boy and an older woman were injured yesterday after being struck by vehicles in two separate incidents.

According to Delta Police, at around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 13, a driver travelling eastbound on 84th Avenue struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk at 110th Street.

The pedestrian, a teen boy, was taken to hospital for evaluation, but later released. The driver remained on the scene, indicating to police that they had not seen the boy prior to the collision.

Police say it had just started to snow at the time of the incident.

Earlier that afternoon, at approximately 1 p.m., an elderly woman was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of Trenant Park Square in the 5200-block of Ladner Trunk Rd.

Police say the elderly woman tripped on a speed bump and fell, then a driver who was proceeding out of a parking stall drove over her while she was on the ground, and did not appear to realize they had a struck a person.

Police say the elderly woman sustained non-life threatening injuries from the incident, and the matter remains under investigation.

“Both incidents occurred at low speeds, and drivers are cooperating with police,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Pedestrian safety is one of the top priorities for Delta Police and we are in ongoing discussions with the City of Delta about this topic.”


Most Read

