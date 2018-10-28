Delta police investigating ‘serious collision’

Delta Police Department closed River Road for several hours Sunday morning to investigate the cause of a “serious collision.”

Const. Sarah Swallow tweeted Sunday at 2:09 a.m. that the road was closed between 68 Street (MacDonald Road) and 76 Street. It re-opened at approximately 6:41 a.m.

“Delta Police collision reconstruction unit working on River Rd at Hopcott. Road to remain closed for several hours both directions,” Delta Police Traffic Unit tweeted at 4:24 a.m.

