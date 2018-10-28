Delta Police Department are investigating after a collision Sunday morning. (Delta Police photo)

Delta police investigating ‘serious collision’

River Road closed for several hours Sunday morning

Delta Police Department closed River Road for several hours Sunday morning to investigate the cause of a “serious collision.”

Const. Sarah Swallow tweeted Sunday at 2:09 a.m. that the road was closed between 68 Street (MacDonald Road) and 76 Street. It re-opened at approximately 6:41 a.m.

“Delta Police collision reconstruction unit working on River Rd at Hopcott. Road to remain closed for several hours both directions,” Delta Police Traffic Unit tweeted at 4:24 a.m.

More to come…

Coquihalla grinds to a halt as snowfall warning, vehicle incident ties up highway
Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

