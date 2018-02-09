Delta Police say the exact species of the suspect owl is unknown at this time, though the owl shown in this photo is a Delta resident. (Photo submitted)

Delta Police issue warning after residents attacked by owl

Police issued the warning after three Tsawwassen residents were attacked in 24 hours

Delta Police are warning Tsawwassen residents to be on the lookout for an aggressive owl after three people were attacked in the past 24 hours.

According to a press release issued by Delta Police, a female jogger was apparently attacked around 6 a.m. this morning (Feb. 9) in the 1700-block of 56A Street. The attack was reported after a concerned man, who had left his house to investigate after hearing the jogger’s screams, was dive-bombed twice by an angry owl. Police were unable to locate the jogger, though another witness also reported seeing the woman seemingly being attacked from above.

Later this morning, another Delta resident reported her teenage son was attacked by a large owl while riding his bike through the South Delta Recreation Centre parking lot the evening of Feb. 8. The owl apparently grabbed onto the boy’s helmet as if it was trying to take it.

No injuries have so far been reported to police.

“Our officers reached out to the B.C. Conservation Office, and apparently this is not an uncommon occurrence,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta Police. “Joggers and cyclists are recommended to pick a different route for the time being. And it seems they should avoid wearing toques or flashy head wear if travelling through that area.”


