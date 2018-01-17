Delta police and fire crews recovering a body at Ladner Harbour Park on Jan. 17, 2018. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Delta police recover body near Ladner Harbour Park

Police can’t say if the death is considered suspicious

Delta police are recovering a body near Ladner Harbour Park that was reported earlier today (Jan. 17).

Police officers, as well as Delta firefighters and at least one vehicle from the New Westminster police department’s marine unit were on scene around 1:30 p.m.

At this time, police can’t say if the death is considered suspicious or not, but say it will be treated as suspicious.

Delta police are in the process of gathering more information and say they will be releasing a statement soon.

More to come


