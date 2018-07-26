Delta police recover man’s body from Fraser River

The body was found in the 8200-block of River Road, between North Delta and Tilbury industrial area

Delta police have recovered the body of a man from the Fraser River.

According to a DPD press release, the body was found this morning (July 26) near Bridgeview Marine in the 8200-block of River Road, between North Delta and Tilbury industrial area. The body was spotted by an individual who works in the area and reported to police.

“At this point our priority is to identify the man, and then ensure next of kin notifications are completed,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in the press release. “Our officers are reaching out to neighbouring police forces regarding any missing person reports, or other relevant information.”

The coroner is on scene, and police say they will not be releasing any further information at this time.



