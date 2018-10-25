Delta police remind drivers not to smoke pot and drive

Delta Police are reminding drivers to stay off the road after drinking or consuming cannabis, after a two-day blitz saw the DPD hand out five driving suspensions.

The blitz, which took place in Ladner and North Delta on Oct. 19 and 20, came only a few days after the legalization of marijuana. Officers with specialized training were on hand both nights to check 900 drivers for impairment.

“Nearly half of our frontline officers are now trained in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing,” said Sgt. Sukh Sidhu, head of the Delta Police Traffic Unit.

“And we also have Drug Recognition Experts available on every shift, who can gather evidence to support a criminal impaired charge.”

Over the course of the two days, officers handed out two 24-hour suspensions and impoundment s to drivers who were potentially impaired by drugs. One criminal investigation was undertaken for a driver who was suspected to be impaired by cannabis.

Police also handed out two three-day driving suspensions for those who blew in the warning range on the approved screening device for alcohol, and one 90-day suspension.

The DPD also ticketed five drivers with offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act. Four warnings were also handed out.

Delta police say they will be holding another counterattack blitz this weekend, and are asking drivers to find other ways home if they plan on consuming drugs or alcohol.

The police also released an infographic, explaining the process of what happens when a driver is pulled over after consuming cannabis.