Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Delta police are requesting assistance in identifying a suspected arsonist, pictured here. (Delta police photo)

Delta police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in an arson that occurred this morning (Friday, Dec. 22).

A police officer was on a routine patrol around 7 a.m. on Dec. 22, when he noticed a fire by a building in the 8300 block of Scott Road. The officer called the fire department and started evacuating residents.

The building has 12 apartment units, which are located above a furniture store. All residents were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all residents have since returned to their suites.

According to a DPD release, the fire appears to have been deliberately set by the exterior of the building. The damage appears to be isolated to the business and the exterior of the building.

Police are now looking for possible witnesses and anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect. Those with information can contact the Delta police at 604-946-4411, or provide an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns
Next story
Metro Vancouver, TransLink development cost charges a ‘hard sell,’ says Delta staff

Just Posted

Best Books of 2017

From local authors to bestsellers and award winners, lots of good reads for this holiday

Boost for Peninsula Catholic school

Company offers site-clearing work for planned St. John Paul II Academy

Delta police request assistance in identifying possible arsonist

An apartment building and furniture store was the location of a suspected arson Friday morning

Police investigate at South Surrey high school after student reports nearby assault

Earl Marriott Secondary student was able to get away: district

Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Sources Newton Advocacy in Surrey

Sources says the donation will be huge help to non-profit society’s Housing First clients

VIDEO: Delta police surprise drivers with gifts instead of tickets

As part of the department’s outreach program, a few drivers got a festive stop

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property

Kyle Chester donates over $4000 to SPCA in spontaneous act of giving

Lower Mainland family continues to fight for full Soliris coverage

Langley’s Paul Chung has been granted $750K drug for three months, but family fears it is not enough

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

B.C. prison guard treated after suspected fentanyl exposure

Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre

Anti-transgender posters dropped on Fraser Valley lawns

RCMP investigating distribution of hate literature late at night

Most Read