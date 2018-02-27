(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta Police rescue man from water near Westham Island

Police waded 600-700 metres out to help a man whose family alerted authorities he was in crisis

Chief Neil Dubord is praising the actions of some Delta Police officers who rescued a distraught man from the frigid waters near Westham Island.

Early in the morning of Saturday, Feb. 24, police were contacted by the man’s family and alerted that he was in crisis. Officers located him driving to the north end of 34th Street in Ladner.

The man ran into the waters of Goose Bay and was pursued by police, who waded 600-700 metres out into the ocean and apprehended him under section 28 of the Mental Health Act.

“Our constables were in the water for an extended period of time — longer I think than they had anticipated,” DPD Chief Neil Dubord said in a pres release. “Although the ocean is not deep there, our police officers faced challenging conditions as the ocean floor was very soft, and they were sinking down each step they took. I believe the cold really started to impact them as they were two thirds of the way back with the man.

“Fortunately, our fire department and another police officer reached the scene and were able to assist them all back.”

The officers were taken to hospital, but released later that day. The man remains in hospital for treatment.

“I’m very proud of the selfless actions of our officers, who risked their safety to rescue a fellow human being in distress, and I’m so pleased we had a positive outcome for this man and his family,” Dubord said.


