(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police search for 160 missing bikes

A container of bikes was stolen from Delta on Sept. 24; now they are starting to turn up in Ontario

Delta police are working to track down a shipment of bikes stolen from Delta in September, after some bikes have started to turn up in Ontario.

According to the Delta Police Department, a container full of Rocky Mountain bikes arrived at the 1600-block of Clivedon Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The bikes were in the container unassembled and in boxes. By 9:30 p.m. that night, the container had been stolen, presumably using a semi-truck that was stolen out of Richmond earlier.

The container was located a day after the theft, abandoned on Highway 17.

The bikes, which retail between $3,000 and $6,000 each, were intended to be sent to a network of dealers across Canada. The 160 bikes were all 2019 models, including the the Slayer Carbon 50, Altitude Powerplay, Pipeline and Altitude.

Recently, some of the stolen bikes were found in Ontario. Others are still missing, and the DPD is working with police in eastern Canada to locate them.

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes, or thinks they may have purchased a stolen bike, is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file 18-753049.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a criminal or recovery of stolen property.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’
Next story
Surrey Fire Service plans three live burns for training purposes

Just Posted

CANNABIS: Surrey mayoral candidates talk legalization

Opinions on managing legal marijuana wildly vary among Surrey’s mayoral hopefuls

Death and dying the focus of Surrey group’s two events

Surrey Hospice Society hosts ‘Body, Mind, Spirit’ conference/fundraiser and its annual dove release

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Oct. 17 and beyond

Halloween gatherings, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly guide for Surrey

Delta Seniors Buses to take elderly residents to polls on election day

People 65 and older can book rides to their polling stations for Oct. 20

CANNABIS: No pot shops opening in Surrey anytime soon

‘There’s simply too many questions that need to be answered to ensure we get this right,’ says Surrey’s public safety director

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Most Read

l -->