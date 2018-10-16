Delta police search for 160 missing bikes

A container of bikes was stolen from Delta on Sept. 24; now they are starting to turn up in Ontario

Delta police are working to track down a shipment of bikes stolen from Delta in September, after some bikes have started to turn up in Ontario.

According to the Delta Police Department, a container full of Rocky Mountain bikes arrived at the 1600-block of Clivedon Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The bikes were in the container unassembled and in boxes. By 9:30 p.m. that night, the container had been stolen, presumably using a semi-truck that was stolen out of Richmond earlier.

The container was located a day after the theft, abandoned on Highway 17.

The bikes, which retail between $3,000 and $6,000 each, were intended to be sent to a network of dealers across Canada. The 160 bikes were all 2019 models, including the the Slayer Carbon 50, Altitude Powerplay, Pipeline and Altitude.

Recently, some of the stolen bikes were found in Ontario. Others are still missing, and the DPD is working with police in eastern Canada to locate them.

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes, or thinks they may have purchased a stolen bike, is asked to call 604-946-4411 and quote file 18-753049.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of a criminal or recovery of stolen property.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

