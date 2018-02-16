(Delta police photo)

Delta Police seek suspects in North Delta home invasion robbery

Police say the young victim was targeted through social media communication with a teenage girl

Delta Police are urging residents to think twice about inviting people they meet on social media into their homes following a recent home invasion in North Delta.

According to a press release issued this afternoon, a teenage boy was the victim of a home invasion-style robbery after inviting over a teenage girl he was communicating with via social media.

At about 2 a.m. on Feb. 13, shortly after the girl entered the victim’s home, multiple male suspects entered and allegedly threatened the victim, demanding he give them money to leave. The teen girl left the residence immediately after the suspects entered.

The victim indicated the suspects produced a gun and other weapons. When the victim told the suspects he did not have any money, the suspects allegedly stole a number of items from within the home. The victim received a minor injury during the incident.

Police believe the victim was the target of a ruse after the girl communicated with him online.

“We want to caution people who make plans to meet in real life with those whom they have formed a relationship with on social media,” Delta Police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “We recommend people avoid providing personal details such as their address or home phone number.

“Should you choose to meet with someone, it is recommended to do so in a public place, such as a coffee shop or library, for example.”

The male suspects are described as dark-skinned and are believed to be in their mid to late teens. All were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered. The female is described as Caucasian with a medium build, black hair and pale skin.

Anyone who may have information about these suspects, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behavior, is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
