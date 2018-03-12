Delta recycling plant fire deemed not suspicious

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the plant on 72 Street

Delta fire fighters have now extinguished a mechanical fire at a recycling plant in Ladner earlier today (March 12).

According to deputy chief Brad Wilson, the department got a call around 1:30 p.m. today about a fire on 72 Street at a recycling plant by the Boundary Bay Airport. Crews were on scene in five minutes and deployed four firefighting apparatuses and several firefighters.

According to Wilson, the fire was from a commercial grinder in a stand-alone building on the property. Wilson said the fire was deemed not suspicious, and had likely been caused by mechanical failure.

Smoke could be smelled around Ladner and parts of Tsawwassen.

There were no injuries and no environmental impacts from the fire.



