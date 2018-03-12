(James Smith photo)

Delta recycling plant fire deemed not suspicious

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at the plant on 72 Street

Delta fire fighters have now extinguished a mechanical fire at a recycling plant in Ladner earlier today (March 12).

According to deputy chief Brad Wilson, the department got a call around 1:30 p.m. today about a fire on 72 Street at a recycling plant by the Boundary Bay Airport. Crews were on scene in five minutes and deployed four firefighting apparatuses and several firefighters.

According to Wilson, the fire was from a commercial grinder in a stand-alone building on the property. Wilson said the fire was deemed not suspicious, and had likely been caused by mechanical failure.

Smoke could be smelled around Ladner and parts of Tsawwassen.

There were no injuries and no environmental impacts from the fire.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Twice as many owls dying from rat poison: B.C. government

Just Posted

Johnston Road archway could cost $1 million

Gateway project proposed to welcome visitors to White Rock

VIDEOS: Surrey neuroscience innovation highlighted during Brain Awareness Week

Three days of events planned in Surrey’s Health and Technology District to ‘change the way we think about our brain health’

Surrey staff recommend ban on retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

It’s a move Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner has said she “completely supports”

Council advised to release hold on in-limbo Rosemary Heights developments

Staff report recommends amendments to South Surrey neighbourhood’s plan

Cloverdale Skating Club prepares to skate down memory lane

This year’s performance will feature numbers from the group’s last 20 years of shows

‘We should be building a world that welcomes everybody’

#PressForProgress event held Friday in South Surrey

MLA says more needs to be done to stop Surrey shootings

Two shootings, one fatal, in Newton has MLA Harry Bains saying court system needs more resources

Millennials’ voter turnout in 2017 B.C. election up 7%

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

One dead after rock crashes through Okanagan home

A rock came down the hill and crashed through a wall, killing one person near Okanagan Falls

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Double the B.C. owls are dying from rat poison: agriculture ministry

Delta’s raptor care centre says the owls are eating poisoned mice and rats

Most Read

l -->