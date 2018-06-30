The City of Delta is updating its smoking bylaw, pending a review by Fraser Health. (Black Press Media file photo)

Delta says no to cannabis consumption in public spaces

Delta council voted Monday to amend the smoking bylaw to prohibit pot use on sidewalks and highways

Delta could be seeing changes to its smoking bylaw ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana in October.

In council Monday night (June 25), Delta staff brought forward proposed amendments to the city’s smoking bylaw, some of which will set out where cannabis users will be able to smoke.

“We’re taking this opportunity to prepare ourselves when cannabis regulation comes into place,” said Sean McGill, Delta’s director of corporate services.

At council’s advice, staff updated the bylaw so that marijuana use is prohibited in places where alcohol consumption is also barred. This is more restrictive than the city’s current tobacco restrictions.

RELATED: B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

In the updated bylaw, smoking tobacco or marijuana is not allowed in buildings, other than private residences; in vehicles like taxis, limousines, school buses and public transportation; in any place of business where the public has access; and within 7.5 metres of a door, window, air intake, park, municipal land or transit stop.

In addition, people will also be unable to smoke pot on highways, streets, sidewalks and boulevards.

The smoking bylaw was also updated to include rules about e-cigarettes, which are treated the same as traditional cigarettes in the proposed amendments. The ability to smoke tobacco and pot in a designated room or outdoor seating area at places where alcohol is served is also being struck from the bylaw.

Council also updated the bylaw to increase the minimum distance smokers must be from intake areas, from six metres to 7.5 metres, to be consistent with other cities’ bylaws.

Mayor Lois Jackson asked about the municipality’s ability to deal with complaints from smoking in strata regulated buildings. McGill said people are allowed to smoke in their own units, so long as the 7.5 metre distance is maintained.

“This does give [the city] some potential to address” smoking complaints, he said.

Fines will remain the same for offences as they were in the original bylaw: a base penalty of $200 per offence, to a maximum of $10,000. Each day someone breaks the bylaw will be counted as a separate offence.

Council voted to give the amendments first, second and third reading Monday night. The amended bylaw will now go to a medical health officer at Fraser Health for consultation. A copy will also be given to the provincial Minister of Health.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing
Next story
Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

Just Posted

White Rock mayor defends ‘change’ in state-of-the-city address

City in ‘great financial shape,’ Baldwin tells business community

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Delta says no to cannabis consumption in public spaces

Delta council voted Monday to amend the smoking bylaw to prohibit pot use on sidewalks and highways

Block Watch unites Cloverdale neighbourhood after gunfire scare

New group aims to bring neighbours together after October 2017 shooting

Advisory issued over animal killer’s planned relocation to Surrey

Kayla Bourque has a history of causing ‘unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to animals’

Kitten yoga combines cuteness, relaxation at fundraiser for B.C. animal group

Langley City yoga instructor Ann Marie is leading kitten yoga classes to benefit LAPS.

Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has pleaded guilty to breach of trust, exploitation

Most Read

l -->