Delta sees increase in collisions, theft from autos

2017 statistics show reductions in most crime, except theft from auto and collisions

Delta has seen positive trends in crime reduction, according to 2017 statistics released by the Delta police department, but it’s not across the board.

In a release put out by the Delta police department Monday (Jan. 29), crimes such as assault and robbery were down 21 per cent in 2017. Break and enters had also decreased over the past year: 10 per cent for businesses and 23 per cent for residential homes.

However, persistent issues remain.

Theft from vehicles remains one of the most common crimes in Delta, with nearly 1,000 occurrences in 2017. This is an increase of 16 per cent from 2016. (The theft of vehicles has actually decreased across Delta, going down by 14 per cent.)

The yearly statistics released by the Delta police do not break down crimes by community. However, in November’s monthly statistics presented to the police board on Jan. 17, North Delta saw the highest number of thefts from vehicles.

Delta police used a number of different methods to combat the spike in thefts, including the creation of the “You Leave It, They’ll Take It – Leave it Empty” campaign and the introduction of a portable reader-board to display in areas where spikes had occurred.

“We need to be innovative in the ways that we are communicating with neighbourhoods – social media, traditional media, door-to-door – we are doing whatever it takes,” police chief Neil Dubord said in the release. “And of course we increase patrols as and when required.”

“But we’re asking the community to do its part too,” he continued. “It’s wonderful that our residents feel safe here, but we need people to take basic precautions, and ensure they don’t leave anything of value in their vehicles, including passports, cash, sunglasses and phones.”

Delta had also seen an increase in traffic collisions over the past year, up 10 per cent, with a corresponding increase in traffic violation tickets.

“We occasionally get comments on social media that tickets are a cash grab, or that police should focus on more important work,” Dubord said. “However, preventing someone from getting killed or injured by a distracted, speeding or impaired driver is our job.”

Delta police officers handed out 20 per cent more tickets in 2017, hitting a grand total of 8,079 tickets.


