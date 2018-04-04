Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire after winning the $7-million jackpot in the March 28, 2018 Lotto 648 draw. (BCLC photo)

Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot

Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire

Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire after winning the $7-million jackpot in last week’s Lotto 649 draw.

Sevenoaks purchased the lucky ticket on Wednesday March 28, the day of the draw, at the Tsawwassen Thrifty foods and learned she’d won the lottery the next morning.

“I couldn’t believe it. I checked the numbers and I checked them three times and then I kind of lost power in my legs,” she told the North Delta Reporter. “I phoned my husband and I asked him to check the numbers — he was at work — and he checked them and it was just … it’s an out-of-body experience. It was absolutely amazing.”

Sevenoaks has a few plans for how to spend her new-found fortune, including buying a new house in Tsawwassen, a buying her husband a new car and getting a new four-legged companion for her son.

“I think he wants a blue heeler, but I don’t know. We’ll see,” she added.

And though she does plan to do a bit of travelling to Australia and New Zealand, don’t expect Sevenoaks to pack it all in for a life of luxury, at least not any time soon.

“I think just I want to try and keep some normality in my life. At this point I know I’m going to carry on working. What happens down the road, I don’t know,” she said.

Even now, almost a week after learning she was $7 million richer, the whole thing still feels surreal.

“It hasn’t sunk in for me at all still,” Sevenoaks said. “We’re just excited and over the moon. It’s been a crazy week and now we’re here and it’s fantastic.”


