Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November, 2017. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File)

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

The Revelstoke RCMP and BC Coroners Service are reporting DNA tests confirmed the identities of the remains found at a Nov. 25, 2017 plane crash site, near Revelstoke.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says through DNA testing officials confirmed the identity of the remains as those of the two known occupants who were reported missing on Nov. 25, 2017 – Dominique Neron and Ashley Bourgeault.

The couple’s plane went missing while flying from Penticton to Edmonton and months of searches left their families looking for answers.

The wreckage was finally spotted by a BC Ambulance Service Helicopter Crew on Sept. 10, 2018, east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park.

The initial incident was reported when the Kamloops Flight Centre requested assistance from the Penticton RCMP in providing information relating to a plane that departed Penticton en-route to Edmonton.

READ MORE: Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

READ MORE: Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

READ MORE: Search for missing plane in Revelstoke area

“Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed the plane was a Mooney M20D with the markings of C-FESN, pilot of the plane, 28-year-old Dominique Neron from Parkland Country Alta. and passenger, Ashley Bourgeault from Edmonton Alta.,” said the news release. “Information led police to believe that the plane had crashed in the Revelstoke area.”

At the time it went missing, a nine day search commenced and the plane and occupants were not located however the families of the missing persons remained active in the area, using drones, seeking tips from the public and searching various areas.

READ MORE: Family members resume North Okanagan search for missing Alberta plane

The Revelstoke RCMP, RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services, Revelstoke Search and Rescue, Transportation Canada, JRCC and BCAS were all participatory in the investigation and accessing the remote site of the plane crash.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron were reported missing after the plane they were flying from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton at the end of November. The wreckage was found yesterday near Revelstoke. (Black Press File photo)

Previous story
Delta police officer wins B.C. crime prevention award
Next story
Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

Just Posted

Judge OK’s evidence against South Surrey mother charged with killing her daughter

Lisa Batstone’s second-degree murder trial to get underway Nov. 13

South Surrey’s Rasmussen pots his first – and second – NHL goals

Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum scores in consecutive games for Detroit Red Wings

Young Peninsula actors up for Joey Awards

Students and alumni of White Rock’s The Drama Class nominated

Delta police search for stolen excavator

The excavator was stolen from the shoulder of Hwy 91, south of Nordel Way

Delta police officer wins B.C. crime prevention award

Const. Michael Grandia one of five winners of 2018 Community Safety and Crime Prevention Awards

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Bylaw fines could cost owner of Lower Mainland marijuana dispensary his home

More than $270,000 is owed from hundreds of tickets and fines.

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

Most Read

l -->