Dog gets sick after ingesting PCP while out for a walk

West Vancouver police put out a warning after the pet was taken to the vet for emergency treatment

West Vancouver police are urging residents to be careful after a dog became suddenly ill from making contact with the illegal hallucinogenic PCP during a walk.

Police said Thursday the owner, who wishes to remain unidentified, was walking their dog in the forested areas near Keith Road and Willow Creek Road earlier this month when the animal suddenly collapsed.

The dog was taken to the vet where blood tests revealed phencyclidine, or PCP. After emergency treatment, the animal is now recovering at home.

Police continue to investigate, and said there is no direct indication at this point of exactly where, when or even how the dog may have come into contact with the drug.

