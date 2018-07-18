Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum joins the race. (File photo)

Municipal election

Doug McCallum, Tom Gill already squaring off in Surrey mayoral race

Gill ‘surprised’ McCallum’s running; McCallum doesn’t think Gill would make a good mayor

SURREY — Doug McCallum wants his old job back, Rich Coleman has decided to pass, and Dianne Watts is saying no way, Jose.

“We’re going for it — we’re going for mayor,” McCallum told the Now-Leader on Tuesday, breaking the news. He says his camp will run a full slate, the name of which has yet to be revealed, in Surrey’s Oct. 20th civic elections.

“We’ll be announcing that full slate in a little while,” he said.

Meanwhile, former BC Liberal cabinet minister Rich Coleman has decided against running for mayor of Surrey.

“It was a personal thing,” Coleman told Black Press Media on Tuesday.

“It came down to this. I don’t think I want to do it.”

Part of it was a preference for working in his own community rather than Surrey, Coleman said.

“I’m a Langley guy.”

homelessphoto

Former BC Liberal cabinet minister Rich Coleman. (File photo)

McCallum served as Surrey’s mayor from 1996 to 2005. He’s aiming for seismic change at city hall, if elected.

“My sense in the public is they want to see a change.”

That change would include dropping plans for light rail in favour of extending the SkyTrain Expo line down Fraser Highway.

Also, he said, “We’re going to pause development” in the city and “look at smart development in Surrey.”

Moreover, he added, “We’re going to go with our own police force.”

The RCMP, he said, often transfer and “don’t really connect with the communities they’re in.”

McCallum said Surrey residents have been telling him to “get it turned around. They see it (the city) going the wrong way.”

His Safe Surrey Coalition slate went toe-to-toe with Linda Hepner’s Surrey First slate in the last civic election, where she received 44,944 votes to his 24,706.

homelessphoto

Surrey Councillor Tom Gill, Surrey First’s mayoralty candidate. (Metro Vancouver video image)

He’ll now been squaring off against Tom Gill, Surrey First’s mayoralty candidate as Hepner is not seeking re-election.

As for Coleman, Gill said, “I think he made the right decision.”

For Gill, McCallum is yesterday’s man. “When it comes to Doug, I’m surprised he’s put his name forward,” he said, noting the city has grown by about 150,000 residents since McCallum was mayor.

Gill said Surrey “needs to know” that when McCallum was mayor he sold city lands to reconcile Surrey’s books. “To balance the budget he sold city lands.”

McCallum denies this. “No, I never did that,” he retorted. “That’s completely false.”

McCallum said of Gill, “I don’t think he would make a good mayor.” He noted that for Gill’s last two terms on council he was responsible for the city’s finances and community safety and his slate “just haven’t done anything about it.

“They haven’t done a good job,” the former mayor said of Surrey First. “In fact, they’ve done a terrible job.”

McCallum charged Surrey First ignored community opposition to light rail and opposition to developing a road through Hawthorne Park. He added “the public was in an uproar” when Gill supported a development on the Little Campbell River.

“He hasn’t listened to the community at all.”

homelessphoto

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts. (File photo)

And Dianne Watts?

Some have wondered if the former mayor, who defeated McCallum in 2005 and ran Surrey until 2014, will seek a comeback.

But she quickly put that notion to rest, with a laugh, when contacted by the Now-Leader.

“Glad I’m not in Surrey politics,” Watts chuckled. “Wouldn’t that be funny if I threw my name into the wayback machine? I’m just happy to have a life.”

She’s now serving on various boards, including Canfor and Westshore Terminals Ltd., and advising other outfits as well.

with a file from Dan Ferguson


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites
Next story
Canadian Tire delivers toys to ease kids’ street play pain in B.C. neighbourhood

Just Posted

‘Jacky boy’ remembered for his love

Friends and family share stories of young Crescent Beach train victim

Doug McCallum, Tom Gill already squaring off in Surrey mayoral race

Gill ‘surprised’ McCallum’s running; McCallum doesn’t think Gill would make a good mayor

White Rock warns of early-morning construction noise

Storm sewer, watermain installation set for July 23-27

Steele, Surrey First part ways

Longtime councillor says she resigned but Tom Gill says departure wasn’t her choice

Former White Rock Renegades aim to carve out time for themselves with Team Canada

Sara Groenewegen and Danielle Lawrie-Locke competing this week at Canada Cup

Stolen White Rock sunshade puts heat on pet-relief effort

Broken umbrella taken ‘within 10 minutes’

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

Island man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Fraser Valley music festival

James Allen Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was found guilty of three charges

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Canadian Tire delivers toys to ease kids’ street play pain in B.C. neighbourhood

It’s like Christmas for 11 kids who are supposed to be confined to their yards by strata bylaw

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice for pipeline protest camp

Residents of Camp Cloud near the Trans Mountain work site have 72 hours to leave

Cougar shot near B.C. marina

Police were called to complaints of a cougar climbing through boats and sheds at the Nanaimo Yacht Club

14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at B.C. airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Most Read

l -->