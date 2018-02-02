(Delta police photo)

DPD issue warning after two pedestrians hit in North Delta

Both accidents happened on crosswalks within four days of each other

Delta police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to keep an eye out after two pedestrians were hit in crosswalks over the course of four days.

“We are urging drivers to please look twice for pedestrians, especially when turning in intersections and near transit stops, as pedestrians may be hard to see in this bad weather we’ve been experiencing,” Cris Leykauf, Delta police public affairs coordinator said in a release.

In the first incident, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, a pedestrian was hit by a driver while crossing a mall access road on the 7100-block of Scott Road. The driver did not remain on the scene and was later given a violation ticket.

The second incident, which happened at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, saw a pedestrian hit on 72 Ave by a vehicle turning left onto 112 St. It was dark and rainy at the time of the accident, police say, and the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

Although neither pedestrian was seriously injured, the DPD is still reminding drivers to keep their eyes open for people walking. They also suggest pedestrians make eye contact with drivers while crossing the road, and wear reflective clothing or use flashlights in poor weather.

“While our officers continue to enforce traffic laws – they’ve handed out about 80 violation tickets this past week alone – we would be remiss if we didn’t do all we could to try and protect pedestrians,” Leykauf said. “That’s why our volunteers and District Liaison Officers are continuing to do outreach in North Delta and other areas, handing out reflective pedestrian suspenders.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey man, 20, shot in Richmond
Next story
Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Just Posted

Surrey thrift store that helps homeless is closing

Sisters Thrift Boutique to close after 10 years as social enterprise for Surrey’s NightShift Street Ministries

In Surrey, a Mexican puppet show tells dreamy ‘Sleeping Beauty’ story (video)

Afternoon show brings Marionetas de la Esquina creations to arts centre stage Feb. 10

Surrey man, 20, shot in Richmond

The victim, whose name has not been released, is “known to police.”

Province asks Surrey residents for ideas on reducing poverty

Minister of Social Development and Poverty visits Surrey as part of province-wide tour

Partial White Rock promenade closures planned

Access to pier limited during Memorial Park work on Monday

VIDEO: Air ambulance lands on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Highway reopened southbound shortly after 9:30 Friday

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

Pope coming to Langley

New Langley Rams defensive co-ordinator brings extensive resume to town

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Todd Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 B.C. Liberal memberships

Most with ‘first language not English,’ email addresses not accepted

Altercation with referee, 15, causes concern for bullying in B.C. minor hockey

Greater Trail Minor hockey referee denounces post-game confrontation with parent

B.C. student group sent unsolicited electronics, sex toys, turntable

Student societies sent unsolicited packages containing everything from electronics to sex toys

Most Read