DPD issue warning after two pedestrians hit in North Delta

Both accidents happened on crosswalks within four days of each other

Delta police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to keep an eye out after two pedestrians were hit in crosswalks over the course of four days.

“We are urging drivers to please look twice for pedestrians, especially when turning in intersections and near transit stops, as pedestrians may be hard to see in this bad weather we’ve been experiencing,” Cris Leykauf, Delta police public affairs coordinator said in a release.

In the first incident, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, a pedestrian was hit by a driver while crossing a mall access road on the 7100-block of Scott Road. The driver did not remain on the scene and was later given a violation ticket.

The second incident, which happened at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, saw a pedestrian hit on 72 Ave by a vehicle turning left onto 112 St. It was dark and rainy at the time of the accident, police say, and the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with police.

Although neither pedestrian was seriously injured, the DPD is still reminding drivers to keep their eyes open for people walking. They also suggest pedestrians make eye contact with drivers while crossing the road, and wear reflective clothing or use flashlights in poor weather.

“While our officers continue to enforce traffic laws – they’ve handed out about 80 violation tickets this past week alone – we would be remiss if we didn’t do all we could to try and protect pedestrians,” Leykauf said. “That’s why our volunteers and District Liaison Officers are continuing to do outreach in North Delta and other areas, handing out reflective pedestrian suspenders.”



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter