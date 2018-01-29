ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion as ‘massive growth’ in injury claims costs piles up. (Black Press files)

Drivers rant about ICBC deficit on social media

ICBC has forecasted a fiscal deficit of $1.3 billion this year

Over the weekend, B.C’s public auto insurer had confirmed that its losses are accelerating due to “massive growth” in injury claims.

ICBC forecasted a deficit of $1.3 billion by the end of this fiscal year which prompted many drivers to take to social media and vent out their frustrations.

Earlier today, Monday, Jan. 29, it was announced that ICBC is overhauling the system as it will cap minor injury awards and review insurance deductibles.

Some drivers were straightforward with their thoughts.

Leadership candidate for the BC Liberal party, Dianne Watts, had her say on Twitter as well.


