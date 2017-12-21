Stem cell therapy. (Health Canada photo)

Drugs containing placenta seized from Richmond beauty shop

Stem cell treatment among unauthorized products confiscated

Drugs labelled as containing human placenta and being derived from stem cells were seized from a beauty shop in Richmond, according to a Health Canada release Monday afternoon.

The agency said it found “a high-concentration lidocaine cream, a drug labelled as human placenta, and a drug labelled as being derived from stem cells” at Before & After Beauty Lab near the Aberdeen Canada Line station.

Officials warned that because the products were only labelled in languages including Korean and Japanese, those who use them may not be adequately informed on the products’ ingredients.

None of the products seized have been authorized by Health Canada.

The agency noted using products containing human placenta or stem cell therapies could lead to the transmission of bacterial and viral diseases.

Health Canada has not approved any products with human placenta. It has approved one drug, Prochymal, for stem cell therapy.

Other drugs confiscated by officials include gentamicin, an antibiotic whose incorrect use could lead to increased photosensitivity, kidney damage and hearing loss, and a high concentration lidocaine cream, which in severe cases can cause an “irregular heartbeat, difficulty breathing, seizure, coma and death.”

Anyone who has purchase products from Before & After Beauty Lab and especially the products below should speak to their doctor:

The products include:

  • Be balance ALA (aminolevulinic acid) Concentrate
  • Dr Maylab “Losheen Stem Cells Therapy” Amniotic Fluid-derived stem cells
  • J-Cain lidocaine cream (15.6%)
  • Mastelli Placentex (polydeoxyribonucleotide 5.625 mg/3ml injectable solution)
  • Melsmon Placenta (Human)
  • MSD Gentacin Ointment 0.1% (gentamicin)

Health Canada said it was working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent more unauthorized products from being imported.

