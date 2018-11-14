Dump truck crashes into hydro pole in north Surrey

Accident causes power outage in Whalley

A dump truck crashing into a hydro pole caused a power outage in Whalley for several hours Wednesday morning (Nov. 14).

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, a dump truck with a trailer crashed onto a sidewalk hitting a hydro pole near 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

A Black Press freelancer on the scene said the driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle for more than two hours while BC Hydro arrived and cut the power. The crash, said the freelancer, brought the power poles down on top of the truck.

BC Hydro’s outage list shows 291 customers affected as of 10 a.m., with power expected to be on by 10:30 a.m. For more info on the outage, click here.

A tweet from BC Hydro at 7:18 a.m. said that initially, the power outage was affecting about 2,100 customers.

The power was cut just after 9 a.m., and the driver was able to get out of the truck, said the freelancer

