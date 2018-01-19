Townhouse fire might have e-cig to blame. (Progress file)

E-cig likely the cause of townhouse fire

Smoke and fire damage but no one was hurt in Chilliwack

An exploding electronic smoking device is believed to be the cause of a Chilliwack townhouse fire in the 5900-blockof Vedder Road.

Chilliwack Fire Department rolled in to the complex at about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Fire crews set up an “aggressive offensive attack,” entered the structure, and found light smoke on the secondfloor with heavy black smoke in the room of origin, according to reports.

Three people were home at the time of the incident. One of them had noticed the e-device malfunctioning from inside a bag. It was sparking and exploded. Combustible materials in the room then caught fire.

“The occupants took the appropriate actions by closing the door to the room of fire origin and calling 911, as they evacuated the building,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Brown of Chilliwack Fire Department.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, and 6.

Everyone was out of the building when crews arrived with smoke alarms sounding.

Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. The townhouse suffered minor fire and smoke damage tothe interior.

There were no injuries.

“This fire appears to be accidental and caused by electronic smoking materials,” concluded Brown.

Chilliwack Fire Department is reminding the public that working smoke alarms save lives, and to always followmanufacturer recommendations when using and/or storing electronic devices.

