Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

One person is dead and two are in serious condition following a collision on the Vancouver bridge

An early morning crash on the Burrard Street Bridge has left one person dead and two others in serious condition, according to Vancouver Police.

In a statement Tuesday, police said the collision occurred between two vehicles.

As VPD investigates, the bridge will remain closed in both directions for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

An update is anticipated later Tuesday.

Holy sh*t! There was a huge explosion on the Burrard St. Bridge about 20 minutes ago @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/W1cxWsudHT — Brandon Thompson (@limitscrw) December 19, 2017

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

