Police tactical team members leave the Workers Compensation Board building in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday, October 21, 2009. A man who took nine people hostage at gunpoint in Edmonton is again eligible for statutory release but he will be required to return to a half-way house each night and abide by seven other conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

A man who took nine people hostage at gunpoint in Edmonton is again eligible for statutory release but he will be required to stay at a half-way house and follow a series of other conditions.

Patrick Clayton got an 11-year sentence for hostage taking, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose for the crimes he committed in 2009 at the Worker’s Compensation Board office.

He had been granted day parole in 2015 and transitioned into statutory release, which requires offenders who aren’t serving a life sentence to be released after they’ve served two-thirds of their sentence.

Clayton’s release was revoked in May 2017 after he admitted to using crystal meth and failed to return to the community-based residential facility where he had been living.

He’s again eligible for statutory release.

The Parole Board of Canada says it has imposed eight special conditions for his release.

They include staying at an approved residential facility; not consuming alcohol and drugs; not entering any offices occupied by the Worker’s Compensation Board; and, reporting any relationships with women to his parole supervisor.

“Overnight leave privileges are not supported as you have no confirmed community support,” says the Feb. 10 decision.

He has been accepted at two facilities in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Just Posted

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

Clayton student approached by man ‘committing an indecent act,’ says principal

Surrey RCMP investigating after Grade 12 student allegedly approached on Feb. 28

Surrey’s Meghan Agosta had puck on her stick when Canada scored silver medal

Team Canada vet recalls shootout moment when Americans won gold at Olympics

‘Clarity’ sought on tree-permit accusation

Lack of consultation on South Surrey project criticized

Photos: Snow day

Residents took advantage of winter weather

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Most Read

l -->