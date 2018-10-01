UPDATE: Senior dies after being hit by car in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say an elderly man has died in hospital after a car hit him in Surrey Sunday night. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say the 81-year-old man was struck Sunday near 75th Avenue and 122A Street

Surrey RCMP say an elderly pedestrian struck down in Newton on Sunday night has died.

Police say the man, 81, was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle hit him at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP sent a release saying the man had died.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said it was raining at the time of the crash.

“There is extensive damage to the windshield of the car including a gaping hole,” noted the freelancer, who said the vehicle involved was a Honda Civic.

According to RCMP, the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators.

“It is early on in the investigation, however, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash,” Staff Sergeant Dwayne Farlin said in a release.

Surrey’s Criminal Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate, and police are appealing for dash cam footage. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information or footage, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



