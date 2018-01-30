Electoral coalition wants say in White Rock’s next leaders

‘Frustrated’ residents cite lack of transparency, information in council chambers

A group of “frustrated” White Rock residents are organizing an electoral coalition in order to get a say in the council chamber come the Oct. 20 civic election.

Darryl Walker told Peace Arch News Friday that the group, Democracy Direct White Rock, started monthly meetings last year to deal with what the “existing mayor and council have or have not done in this community.”

“The lack of transparency. Not necessarily being able to get information about things such as what do the development plans look like, why is the official community plan being changed on a regular basis, what to do the finances of the community look like, where is the money coming from for a number of major projects. I could go on, and on and on,” Walker said.

Members of the group – about 20 citizens meet on a monthly basis – have created a number of committees that are tasked with coming up with issues.

One objective is to turn those issues into policies, Walker said, then give the policies to prospective candidates to campaign on.

Erika Johanson, a member of the group, told PAN they intend to have approximately six candidates in the election.

Walker told PAN that the group is “absolutely” interested in putting forward a candidate for mayor.

“That’s almost the person that’s the champion of the cause, the figurehead, sort of speak,” Walker said. “The person that’s out front, probably gets the most coverage from not only the general public but from the media. Yes, we will be looking for somebody to seek the position of mayor.”

Walker said the group is yet to formalize who will be running from the group in the election.

However, he said there are “certain expectations” for candidates running under the Democracy Direct banner.

Democracy Direct White Rock meets next at 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the White Rock Library.

