(Langley Times file photo)

Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018

The signs were originally meant as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, finished in 2014

Six new rail warning signs are set to be installed in Surrey, Langley City and the Township of Langley after several years in limbo.

The signs will provide drivers with real-time train crossing information, indicating when crossings are open and closed as well as noting the train’s location and travel direction.

The six signs will be put near four major at-grade railway crossings. There will be: two signs on Fraser Highway, one just west of 196 Street and the other just east of the Langley Bypass; two signs on 200th Street, one just north of 64 Avenue and the other just south of 56 Avenue; one sign on 56 Avenue just west of 192 Street; and one sign on Logan Avenue between 204 Street and Glover Road.

Rail sign map
(Courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation)

The electronic advisory signs were intended as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, which included eight railway overpasses between Delta and the Fraser Valley, and was completed in 2014. However, the signs only went to tender in November 2017.

In total, the project will cost $3.8 million, which includes the development of a central control system for the signs and a civil works contract of $1.7 million to Surrey’s Crown Contracting Ltd.

The project is jointly funded by the province, Transport Canada, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, which will each contribute $300,000. TransLink will provide an additional $2.9 million.

The signs expected to be complete and operational by December 2018.

-with files from Matthew Claxton


Electronic rail warning signs to come to Lower Mainland by end of 2018

The signs were originally meant as part of the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor project, finished in 2014

