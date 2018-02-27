Eleven-year jail term suggested for former Surrey Sikh temple leader

Baldev Singh Kalsi to be sentenced for manslaughter on March 8

Lawyers in the case of a former Sikh temple leader who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the July 2014 death of his wife agreed this month that an 11-year term would be an appropriate penalty for the crime.

Baldev Singh Kalsi is to learn next month if the court agrees.

Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter in connection with the July 2014 death of his wife, Narinder, who was taken off life support less than a week after police found her in severe medical distress at a home in the 19400-block of 32 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police at the time described the incident as “domestic-related.”

Friday, Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, confirmed that the joint sentence submission was entered at a hearing held Feb. 16 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Those proceedings had initially been scheduled for Feb. 22, but were bumped up without public notice “to accommodate a judicial scheduling conflict,” McLaughlin said.

March 8 was set for the judge to deliver reasons.

Baldev Kalsi was charged with second-degree murder after his wife died, and had been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary inquiry in Surrey Provincial Court two years later.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial.