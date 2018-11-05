Fire crews and police took over a building in New Westminster Sunday night. (Alita Kippan/Twitter)

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

One man is in custody after emergency crews descended on an apartment building in New Westminster Sunday night following reports of an explosion.

“No one was injured,” police said in a Tweet on Monday morning. “We will be executing a search warrant and examining the scene with a drug lab team.”

In a series of posts to social media, neighbour Alita Kippan said at least six police vehicles, an ambulance, four fire trucks, a mobile police command centre and what looked like two mobile police labs had set up at the corner of Carnarvon and Elliot streets around 5 p.m. that night.

Throughout the evening, Kippan said, crews in HAZMAT suits went into the apartment building before coming back out and getting hosed off by fire crews.

