Woman shot while driving in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed in both directions for several hours

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

RCMP are reporting a woman is the victim of the single vehicle incident Monday morning in Pitt Meadows.

Police confirm the woman was shot in a targeted isolated incident.

Old Dewdney Trunk Road is closed between Lougheed and Reichenbach as police remain on scene to investigate. The victim was transported to hospital.

——-

A serious collision has closed Old Dewdney Trunk Road in both directions.

The incident happened Monday morning about 9 a.m.

The road is closed from Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Old Dewdney Trunk Frontage Road and Reichenbach Road.

Emergency crews remain on scene and the road is reported to be closed for hours.

According to reports on social media the single vehicle incident occurred near Hopcott Premium Meats.

If you have any photos or video of this incident please click the Contact link at the top of the homepage and send to our newsrooms.

