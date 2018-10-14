This Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, photo provided by Dhruv Desai shows an explosion near the community of Shelley, British Columbia. The massive pipeline explosion risks cutting off the flow of Canadian natural gas to Washington State, and companies are urging customers to conserve. (Dhruv Desai via AP)

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Enbridge Inc. says it has begun construction of a temporary access road to the site of a natural gas pipeline explosion in Prince George, B.C.

In a news release issued Sunday the company says construction will take a few days, but it has no timeline on when the repair work will be completed.

READ MORE: Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line and another pipeline is supplying natural gas on a reduced basis.

Enbridge says it has completed soil sampling and preliminary field observations in the area of the blast and found no traces of hydrocarbons in the soil.

It also says field observations show that animals and plants are still active and viable around the explosion site.

Enbridge says it expects the site to recovery quickly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports
Next story
Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Just Posted

‘Rock show’ held in Surrey

Surrey Rockhound Club hosted a two-day show and sale of ‘Stones of the Fraser Valley’

Murdered hockey coach honoured by Cloverdale association in three ways

Paul Bennett, a nurse who worked in White Rock, was shot to death in driveway of his home last June

Surrey-White Rock CFUW celebrating 60 years

Group to hold a speaker series on homeless youth

Johnston Road paving delayed due to pipeline explosion near Prince George

City of White Rock said road will remain closed until at least Monday evening

Hogg to be next Liberal candidate for South Surrey-White Rock

MP to seek re-election

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Professor, students say a man threw chairs and hit a female student

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports

Pedestrian was taken to hospital

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

Most Read

l -->