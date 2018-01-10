Environment Canada issues weather alert for highways

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern B.C. on Thursday…”

Snow is expected to fall on mountain passes across B.C. today, prompting a weather warning from Environment Canada.

“An approaching Pacific front will track inland and across southern BC on Thursday,” according to the statement. “The Pacific moisture will combine with a modified Arctic airmass to giving snow to many Southwestern Interior and Kootenay regions and highway mountain passes.”

Snow will begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning with snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres expected by Thursday night before the snow tapers to flurries.

The warning applies to the following areas:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
  • Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler
  • Kootenay Lake
  • Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna
  • Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
  • Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops
  • Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snowfall warnings may be issued for these regions later today once computer models come to a consensus on the track of the system.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

