White Rock’s last Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition was held in 1987. File photo

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

Preliminary response from environmental protection group Friends of Semiahmoo Bay does not offer encouragement for a proposed return of the Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition to White Rock beach by next year.

Society volunteer and spokesperson Yvonne Dawydiak told Peace Arch News by email Wednesday that the organization has “serious concerns about damages to the living ecosystem our local beaches represent.”

The White Rock Events Society, which appeared before council on Monday, is hoping to revive the competition, last held in 1987, in time for a 40th anniversary event on Aug. 17, 2019.

While council expressed general support for the proposal, it was sent on to staff for a full report.

Mayor Wayne Baldwin and several councillors noted that Friends of Semiahmoo Bay, the provincial government and the Semiahmoo First Nation would all have environmental concerns about an event which, as Coun. Megan Knight said, had attracted as many as “200,000 people” to the beach in the 1980s.

Baldwin said the event would require both approval of the provincial government – which has imposed greater limitations on use of the beach – and the Semiahmoo First Nation, to proceed.

At press time, SFN representatives had not replied to a request for further comment.

Dawydiak said she believes environmental concerns about beach events are “held fairly universally and practices have even been adopted at other large-scale events to remove them from ‘living’ beaches such as ours.”

“As a society, we are definitely opposed to large-scale events taking place on the sand/beach/intertidal zone,” she said.

That doesn’t mean the society is opposed to all sandcastle building at the beach, Dawydiak noted, adding that the society’s Beach Hero Marine Interpreter program provides conservation-minded information and training to local school groups and visitors to the beach.

“While we acknowledge that digging in the sand causes damage, our marine interpreters do not actively discourage families from building small sandcastles and, instead, we focus on certain ‘beach etiquette’ tips that can help minimize the damage done when families enjoy the beach,” Dawydiak said.

In a further email Thursday, society president Marg Cuthbert said the group had not yet been contacted to discuss a revived sandcastle event, as proponents had told council.

Cuthbert said, however, that the society had worked collaboratively with previous Sea Festival organizers on creating designated areas for families to build sandcastles, and the festival had also co-operated by creating a sandcastle area off the beach to minimize harm to the ecosystem.

“As I understand it, (it) was very successful, attracting international sand artists,” she said.

Previous story
Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom
Next story
Whales hunting porpoises off Vancouver Island thrill tourists

Just Posted

Call rejected for legal opinion on White Rock highrise moratorium

White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’

New BIA director says it’s an exciting time for White Rock

Alex Nixon says he doesn’t want to diminish challenges shop owners face

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Most Read

l -->