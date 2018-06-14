Police cordoned off a construction site near 167 Street and 17A Avenue in South Surrey after workers found suspected explosives. (Aaron Hinks photo)

All clear after suspected explosive found on South Surrey construction site

No danger to the public: police

The Mounties’ explosive-disposal unit was called to a South Surrey construction site after suspected explosives were found by construction workers Thursday morning.

Police determined that afternoon that the device was not explosive.

Sgt. Chad Grieg said police were alerted at approximately 9:45 a.m., and have since cleared the site.

The suspected explosives found appeared to be a type “used during construction,” Grieg said.

One worker near the scene told PAN that police had advised him the find appeared to be “one pound of military grade C-4.”

Another said it had been located near townhouses on 16 Avenue and was moved by the workers to the more northern site, which was located in an under-developed subdivision northwest of Darts Hill Garden Park.

Police re-opened access to 17 Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., and don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

– files from Aaron Hinks

 

Police cordoned off a construction site near 167 Street and 17A Avenue in South Surrey after workers found suspected explosives. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police cordoned off a construction site near 167 Street and 17A Avenue in South Surrey after workers found suspected explosives. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school
Next story
Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Just Posted

Call rejected for legal opinion on White Rock highrise moratorium

White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’

New BIA director says it’s an exciting time for White Rock

Alex Nixon says he doesn’t want to diminish challenges shop owners face

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Most Read

l -->