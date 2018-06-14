All clear after suspected explosive found on South Surrey construction site

No danger to the public: police

Police cordoned off a construction site near 167 Street and 17A Avenue in South Surrey after workers found suspected explosives. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Mounties’ explosive-disposal unit was called to a South Surrey construction site after suspected explosives were found by construction workers Thursday morning.

Police determined that afternoon that the device was not explosive.

Sgt. Chad Grieg said police were alerted at approximately 9:45 a.m., and have since cleared the site.

The suspected explosives found appeared to be a type “used during construction,” Grieg said.

One worker near the scene told PAN that police had advised him the find appeared to be “one pound of military grade C-4.”

Another said it had been located near townhouses on 16 Avenue and was moved by the workers to the more northern site, which was located in an under-developed subdivision northwest of Darts Hill Garden Park.

Police re-opened access to 17 Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., and don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

– files from Aaron Hinks

Police cordoned off a construction site near 167 Street and 17A Avenue in South Surrey after workers found suspected explosives. (Aaron Hinks photo)