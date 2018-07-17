Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

The family of a 13-year-old girl killed in a Burnaby park almost one year ago thanked the public in a statement issued Monday night.

Talking through a spokesperson, the mother of Marrisa Shen said she was thankful for all the help, and messages, the family had received over this past year:

“Thank all the people who cared about her, helped her during the year. Thank the police for their hard work during the year but hope the police to capture the murder as soon as possible to comfort my daughter and return safety to our community.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has spent the past year investigating the Burnaby girl’s death after her body was found on the southeast Burnaby’s Central Park at 1:10 a.m. on July 18. Marrisa was last seen alive late the night before.

IHIT continues to believe that her killer acted at random.

Although police have released a criminal profile, and identified more than a hundred “persons of interest,” investigators have yet to locate a suspect.

Back in January, police launched a website to help compile the information they had so far and to continue to implore the public for tips.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast
Next story
B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Just Posted

Surrey MP gets trashed over trash

If crows could vote: Randeep Sarai’s party in Holland Park leaves a feast for the birds

Campfire ban coming into effect across West Coast

The Coastal Fire Centre says bans will begin on Wednesday

UPDATE: Walking White Rock streets now a danger, senior says

White Rock mayor says his council could not ‘hold back’ previously approved developments

‘Epic BBQ’ on Surrey farm cooks up $20,000 for food bank

By-donation event for 200 guests held July 7 at Avante Farms

Former Surrey Mountie running for council

Jack Hundial, who served 25 years on the force, announced his intentions Monday

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Trudeau blasts Putin, Russia following Finland summit but stays mum on Trump

Strong words come one day after a controversial summit between Putin and Trump in Finland

Temperature records break across southern B.C. as heat continues

Whistler broke a 70-year-old record high of 32.2 C with a temperature of 32.9 C

1 man missing after going over falls in Golden Ears Provincial Park

One got out after two went into water in park north of Maple Ridge

Man arrested for allegedly taking photos in BCIT women’s washroom

Police are investigating the incident

Most Read

l -->