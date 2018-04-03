RCMP handout

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

The family of a Vancouver woman found dead in the UBC University Endownment Lands in 2009 is offering a reward in exchange for information.

It’s been nine years since Wendy Ladner-Beaudry went for a jog in the University Endownment Lands on April 3, 2009, and was found dead just meters from the park entrance later that day.

Despite years of investigation by both the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the RCMP Special Projects Unit, her death has remain unsolved.

In a statement Tuesday, police said that the Landner-Beaudry family is renewing their offer of a private reward up to $30,000 for new information that leads to the arrest and laying of criminal charges for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 778-290-5291, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP release images of suspects in school vandalism
Next story
Vancouver Police become second force in B.C. to issue electronic tickets

Just Posted

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium

A new Mother’s Day-related event planned by Surrey Hospice Society

Surrey mayor says Great Wolf Lodge decision ‘very disappointing’

Jim Pattison Group ‘no longer interested’ in building water park in South Surrey

Surrey mayor says transit deal means LRT could be running by 2021

New federal agreement unlocks $2.2B in TransLink cash to help pay for projects like Surrey light rail

‘Disappointing’ no new home found for Newton community policing office

Surrey RCMP say no suitable locations were found, but that search will continue

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Binder of sensitive patient info goes missing from B.C. hospital

Information breach at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missing

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Police clock speeder going 70 km/hr over limit during test drive

West Vancouver Police issued a ticket and impounded the car for seven days

Fundraiser set up for B.C. roofer who died on job site

GoFundMe account established for roofer who died while working on a Penticton development

Vancouver Police become second force in B.C. to issue electronic tickets

Pilot project expected to wrap up in mid-May

Trump wants military to secure border with Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security, Pentagon and White House did not immediately respond to requests on how this might work.

53 million year old scorpionfly fossil found in B.C.

The discovery adds to Canada and Russia’s geographical link after similar fossil found in Pacific-coastal Russia.

Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was last seen jogging in Vancouver before her body was found later that day

Most Read

l -->