One dead after crash in Maple Ridge: RCMP

One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon in Maple Ridge.

The accident, involving a hatchback, happened at about 12:15 p.m. on 128th Avenue, near the intersection of 210 Street, and right in front of the Laity Pumpkin Patch.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers on scene offered few details, but confirmed it was the passenger who died. Police would not say how many people were in the vehicle at the time, or speak to the condition of the driver.

An eyewitness confirmed a single vehicle went off the road before colliding with a chain link fence.

A stretch 128th Avenue has been blocked for investigators, at 128th and Laity Street, and traffic is being diverted around the scene.

