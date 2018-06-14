Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

The B.C. Coroners Service has been advised there was a fall from a cliff at Wells Gray Park resulting in the death of a female.

Communications officer for B.C. Coroners Service, Andy Watson, couldn’t confirm a specific location but said the service will be investigating.

Johan Raes, who owns Spahat’s Falls Snacks, a nearby food stand, said he was told not to go to Spahat Falls and that the parking lot would be closed off.

“I’ve been back around lunch time, just to see if it was open, but it wasn’t open, so I wasn’t able to get in,” said Raes.

ADDED: In 2016, a woman also fell to her death in the same provincial park.

Mia Norgaard Langhoff, aged 20, of Kolding, Denmark was one of a party of about 20 from an outdoor adventure school in Denmark who were on a school field trip to Canada to mark the end of their course. The group was camped at Clearwater Lake and on June 17, 2016, undertook a day hike on Huntley Col Mountain, about 88 km north of Clearwater. In the afternoon the group was ascending a steep, grassy slope which was covered with fresh snow.

Ms. Langhoff slipped on the snow, lost her balance, and slid over a steep embankment a total distance of more than 30 metres. One of the instructors hiked and canoed out to summon help, a trip of about seven hours. A military search-and-rescue helicopter was dispatched from CFB Comox, but by the time it arrived, Ms. Langhoff was deceased at the scene.

More to come.

Previous story
All clear after suspected explosive found on South Surrey construction site
Next story
White Rock to close pier parking lot

Just Posted

Call rejected for legal opinion on White Rock highrise moratorium

White Rock council votes 5-2, with mayor citing ‘foregone conclusion’

New BIA director says it’s an exciting time for White Rock

Alex Nixon says he doesn’t want to diminish challenges shop owners face

Hearing attracts 75 to Burnaby boardroom

Speakers divided over 145-lot project on U.S. border in Hazelmere

White Rock’s Hebb named commissioner of BC Hockey League

Longtime sports broadcasting executive to take over from retiring John Grisdale

Environmentalists express concerns for White Rock sandcastle bid

Friends of Semiahmoo Bay oppose ‘large-scale events’ at beach/intertidal zone

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Most Read

l -->