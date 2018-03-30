Ferry and border delays during Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added additional sailings to major routes

Long weekend traffic in the province continues to see some delays on major routes, including BC Ferries sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, and border crossings to Washington State.

BC Ferries added 74 extra sailings this weekend on their two busiest routes, between Metro Vancouver and Victoria or Nanaimo.

The Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route has 62 extra sailings, while Horseshoe bay and Departure Bay have another 12. Six more additional sailings were added between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

The most popular travel times are expected to be mid-day Thursday to late morning Friday, March 30, with the majority of traffic expected to return the afternoon of Monday, April 2.

As of this writing, there is a two sailing wait from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, and a one sailing wait from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale.

Passengers are encouraged to make a reservation in order to ensure they can travel on their desired sailing.

The borders have eased up with minor delays to southbound traffic at Abbotsford-Hungtingdon, Aldergrove, Pacific Highway, and Peach Arch.

