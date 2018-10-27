Fewer Americans are visiting British Columbia

Wildfires blamed for drop in overnight visitors from the United States

Wildfires in British Columbia doused foreign visits, according to Statistics Canada.

“Tourism operations in many parts of British Columbia and Alberta were affected in August by the worst forest fire season on record in British Columbia,” said Statistics Canada in a release. “The wildfires led to evacuation orders, flight cancellations, road closures and heavy smoke that crossed over into parts of Alberta and the northwestern United States.”

RELATED: Tourism Victoria refreshes its look with new brand

While the number of total overnight visitors from the United States by car and by plane rose in August 2018 to 2 million, British Columbia recorded declines in both categories, when it comes to visitors from the United States. Overnight trips by car and plane each dropped by 2.2 per cent.

Victoria, though, appeared to buck some of these trends as the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority welcomed 600,000 passengers and 245 ships in 2018.

RELATED: Victoria sees record tourism season

As Canada attracts more visitors from the United States, fewer Canadians are heading south. Canadian residents took 3.5 million trips to the United States in August, down one per cent from July as both car and plane travel declined. Overall, it was the fifth consecutive monthly decrease in travel to the United States.

Travel from oversea countries other than Canada rose by half a per cent in August 2018 compared to the same period last year.

Looking at tourism numbers from other countries, citizens of Canada’s two ‘founding’ nations led the way.

Some 125,528 visitors entered Canada from the United Kingdom in August 2018, while 102,997 came from France. China finished third with 97,983, with Germany (63,713) and Japan (35,542) rounding out the Top 5.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Deportation ordered for B.C. man who ‘glorified’ terrorism on Facebook
Next story
Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Just Posted

‘Surreal’ time for Sourdif as Surrey teen gets call to play for Canada for first time

Vancouver Giants forward, 16, will jet to New Brunswick for World Under-17 tourney

Surrey RCMP seek help finding missing 12-year-old

Aidan (Zafreen) Dyck last seen Friday, Oct. 26: police

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

WATCH VIDEO: Surrey top cop no longer mum on McCallum’s vow to nix RCMP contract

McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

In longest World Series game, Dodgers outlast Red Sox in 18

Muncy plays hero with late homer for L.A.

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Most Read

l -->