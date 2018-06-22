Fiery crash closes Highway 5 near Barriere

The stretch of highway won’t be open until at least 10 a.m., DriveBC says

The crash has shut down the stretch of Highway 5 for hours. (@MistyMoonshadow/Twitter)

Highway 5 just south of Little Fort will be closed for quite some time Friday morning, due to a multi-vehicle incident Thursday evening.

RCMP have not confirmed details of the crash, but one witness said the crash involved four semitrailers before one or two of the big trucks caught on fire.

DriveBC estimated the portion of highway will re-open at 10 a.m. Until then, motorists can take a lengthy detour – about three hours – by taking Highway 24, 97 and 1.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for comment.

#BCHwy5 is closed 20km north of #Barriere due to vehicle incident. No detour information available. Will be closed all night. Alternate route via #BCHwy24 BCHwy97 & #BCHwy1 #Kamloops #LittleFort — DriveBC C (@DriveBC_C) June 22, 2018

